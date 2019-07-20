Newlyweds! Joe Jonas Calls Sophie Turner 'So Stunning' in Lovey-Dovey Photo After Honeymoon

Newlywed bliss!

On Saturday, Sophie Turner shared a sweet photo with husband Joe Jonas, just weeks after they tied the knot for the second time with a romantic ceremony in France and embarked on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

In the adorable photo, the 23-year-old actress rocks a white shirtdress and tall black boots as she lays her legs across the Jonas Brothers musician’s lap. Jonas, who wears a dark green suit, can be seen leaning in to give his wife a kiss.

Turner — who received an Emmy nomination earlier this week for her work in Game of Thrones — left the photo captionless, writing only a red heart emoji.

“You are so stunning,” Jonas, 29, commented on her post, also adding a matching red heart emoji.

The Instagram post marks the first social media photo of the couple together after their second wedding ceremony in June, aside from the black-and-white photo both Jonas and Turner shared from the nuptials earlier this month.

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In recent days, the couple has posted a handful of photos and videos from their tropical honeymoon at a luxury resort in the Maldives.

“I found happiness #discoversoneva,” Jonas captioned one recent post, likely referring to the Jonas Brothers’ new documentary Chasing Happiness and new album Happiness Begins.

The musician first shared a video of him heading down a twisty waterslide into a sparkling blue ocean before sharing two photos of his new wife.

Turner, meanwhile, shared three photos of Jonas to her own Instagram, captioning the post, “Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place.”

Both tagged their locations as Soneva Fushi, a spectacular property in the Maldives that bills itself as a “desert island hideaway” with one-bedroom villas starting at $1,272 per night and reaching more than $36,000 per night in high season.

The Maldives holds a special place in the pair’s hearts, as they vacationed there, on nearby Coco Privé Island, together in February 2018.

“Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes. And best of all…. #nonewsnoshoes,” Turner captioned a collection of honeymoon photos earlier this week.

“What an epic trip! … I can’t wait to go back,” Jonas added in his own post.

The couple married for the second time in late June at a chateau in France before friends and family, including Jonas’s brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, and Turner’s Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, who served as maid of honor.

Sophie and Joe previously tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards in May.