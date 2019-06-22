City of Love! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Cuddle Up in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

Before tying the knot for a second time, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared an affectionate moment together in Paris, the City of Love.

On Saturday, both Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, posted the same sweet photo, which found the lovebirds leaning in to share a kiss while the famed Eiffel Tower loomed in the background.

“🇫🇷 me 😏,” they both captioned the image.

Seemingly offering up a snapshot into her current mood, the Game of Thrones star went on to share a photograph of her outfit for the day to her Instagram Story, alongside a sticker that spelled out the word “glowing.”

Meanwhile, Jonas was spotted enjoying riding scooters with his pals.

During their Paris trip, the couple was also seen together on Thursday outside of the Hôtel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.

Turner and the Jonas Brothers singer had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intends on having a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Although the couple has yet to share exactly when they’ll be saying “I do” for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints.

The musician, who celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza last month with friends, including brothers Nick and Kevin, revealed the couple would be having the ceremony in France during an April interview on the Zach Sang Show. He had previously told The Late Late Show host James Corden that they planned on having a summer ceremony.

In contrast to their first ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit.