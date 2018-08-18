Sophie Turner Gushes About 'Future Sister-in-Law' Priyanka Chopra: 'Beautiful, Inside and Out'

Sophie Turner can’t wait to have Priyanka Chopra as a future sister-in-law.

The Game of Thrones star, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, couldn’t help but gush about how Joe’s brother Nick Jonas is engaged to Chopra.

“First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such [a] beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law,” Turner, 22, wrote on Instagram, Saturday. “I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”

Her loving message came with a picture of the future Mr. and Mrs. Nick Jonas, which showed the pair embracing as she placed her hand (and massive engagement ring) on his chest.

Hours earlier, Nick, 25, and Chopra, 36, both confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” he wrote in the caption, while the Bollywood star swooned, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”

Their post comes three weeks after PEOPLE broke the news that Nick had proposed after shutting down Tiffany and Co.’s London store to buy her stunning engagement ring. According to a source, Nick popped the question in July while celebrating the Quantico actress’ 36th birthday in London.

“They are so happy,” the insider said of the future spouses, who began dating in May.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Newslions Media/MEGA

Turner wasn’t the only one celebrating Nick’s big news on Saturday. Joe, 29, also had nice things to say, writing on Twitter, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you 🤗.”

Nick had been equally congratulatory about Joe and Turner’s engagement when they announced their big news back in October (the two had been dating since November 2016).

“Yes,” he wrote on Instagram, commenting on a photo of Turner’s hand (and engagement ring) on top of Joe’s hand.

“Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement,” Nick added in his own post on Twitter. “I love you both so much.”

Meanwhile, as Turner and Joe sent their love from afar, Nick and Joe’s parents Denise and Kevin, Sr. were up close and personal, celebrating their son’s happy news in Chopra’s home country of India.

On Saturday, the Jonas parents united for the first time with Chopra’s mother Madhu and her brother Siddharth at a Hindu prayer ceremony and engagement party for Nick and Chopra.

Photos of their happy meeting were shared to Chopra’s Instagram page, showing the full family smiling together in front of a custom “NP” logo (for Nick and Priyanka).

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉”

Added Kevin, Sr. on Instagram: “So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement.”