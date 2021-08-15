Sophie Turner Posts Stylish Snaps of Husband Joe Jonas as He Turns 32: 'Birthday Boy'

Joe Jonas celebrated another trip around the sun with his favorite party guest.

The "Sucker" singer marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday with wife Sophie Turner, who gave fans a glimpse at their intimate celebrations. "Birthday boy," Turner, 25, captioned photos of her husband, posing in a casual ensemble alongside streamers, a "happy birthday" banner as well as gold mylar balloons.

Showing her some love, Jonas responded with a red heart emoji.

The Camp Rock star's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished him a happy birthday posting a throwback photo of the pair with her husband Nick Jonas. "Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world!" Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote alongside the snap.

Added brother Kevin in his own post, "Happy birthday @joejonas love you dude!!! Dance your face off today!"

To mark the special day, Jonas' pal Glen Powell also posted a photo of himself with Joe and some friends, horseback riding on a beach.



"Happy birthday America's cowboy," Powell, 32, wrote. He and Joe star in the upcoming war drama Devotion, which recently filmed in Georgia, and Powell previously appeared alongside Nick, 28, in Scream Queens.

Jonas and Turner recently celebrated daughter Willa's first birthday, after welcoming their first child last year on July 22. Turner paid tribute to Willa's dad in June for his first Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there," she wrote at the time. "Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."

The singer also raved about getting to spend the pandemic isolating with his growing family back in May. "It's been forced time at home — I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he said on CBS This Morning.