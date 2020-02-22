Sophie Turner Playfully Takes a Bite Out of Her Cake During Paris Birthday Bash with Joe Jonas

Let her eat cake!

Sophie Turner celebrated her 24th birthday in Paris on Friday while traveling abroad with husband Joe Jonas, who is currently on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin.

Shortly after sharing a loving tribute in his wife’s honor, the 30-year-old singer also gave fans a glimpse into how the pair were celebrating the Game of Thrones actress’ special day.

One photo from the fun-filled bash showed the actress taking a bite out of the corner of her birthday cake, which was decorated with a throwback image of the star.

“…another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else,” Turner’s friend Ellie Johnson joked alongside an Instagram Story photo, revealing that Turner had pulled the same trick the previous year.

Another festive image showed Jonas with a big grin on his face while wearing an eye mask that had a print of his wife’s eyes on it — and even though it was Turner’s special day, another post from one of the actress’ friends showed that masks with Jonas’ eyes on them were also handed out at the bash.

“Married life,” the pal captioned the photo, while playfully pretending to be one half of the power couple.

Image zoom Sophie Turner Ellie Johnson/Instagram

Image zoom Joe Jonas Joe Jonas/Instagram

Hours earlier, Jonas started off the day by dedicating a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” the singer, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress striking a fierce pose.

“Life is better with you. ❤️,” he added.

The Jonas Brothers have been touring the world as part of their Happiness Begins tour — and they’ll play their last show in Paris on Saturday.

“Last stop on the Happiness Beings tour in Paris tonight,” Nick wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday.

“What a ride this has been. My heart is so full of gratitude to the more than 1 million people that came to see this tour over the last 6 months in North America and Europe,” he added. “I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of this incredible journey!”

Offering fans a rough timeline of what to expect next from both him and his brothers, he added: “First up, The Voice! Then Las Vegas residency! Then new album. Let’s do this.”

In just a matter of days, Nick will make his coaching debut when season 18 of the beloved NBC series premiers on Monday. The singer will be facing off against veteran Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Starting in April, the Jonas Brothers will also begin a limited Las Vegas residency, which will run for nine dates.