Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reveal Their Favorite of His Ex Taylor Swift's Albums

There is no bad blood between Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift!

Jonas, 32, and his wife Sophie Turner praised Swift's music while answering fan questions during a recent TikTok Live, shared by the Twitter account SwifferUpdates.

When asked which of the singer's albums was the pair's favorite, the Dark Phoenix actress replied, "1989, hands down. The best."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. John Shearer/Getty

Turner, 26, then added that Swift's 2017 album Reputation was influenced by the relationship between the Stark sisters — portrayed by her and costar Maisie Williams — on Game of Thrones.

"Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?" Turner asked Jonas.

"That's pretty cool," the Jonas Brother replied. "And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!"

"Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Baby

Back in 2019, Swift confirmed her inspiration for the album during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She told the publication that she wrote the song, "I Did Something Bad," after watching Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger on the HBO series.

"So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones," she said. "At the time, I was making Reputation and I didn't talk about it in interviews, so I didn't reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show."

The couple's recent TikTok Live was not the first time that Turner has praised the Grammy Award-winning artist's music.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Following the release of the Grammy winner's vault track "Mr. Perfectly Fine" – which many fans speculated was written about Jonas following their 2008 breakup – in April last year, Turner shared the song on her Instagram Story.

"It's not NOT a bop," wrote Turner, who welcomed her second child with Jonas last month. The couple also share 2-year-old daughter Willa.

Soon after, Swift reposted her reply, paying tribute to Turner's character on Game of Thrones.

"Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north," Swift wrote back at the time.