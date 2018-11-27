If there’s one person Sophie Simmons would call on to rock n’ roll all night with it would be her rockstar father, Gene Simmons.

The 26-year-old singer popped by PEOPLE Now to dish on her new holiday anthem “Courage for Christmas,” when she hinted she hopes for a future collaboration with the 69-year-old KISS frontman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m sure my grandma quietly dreams of this, as well, but we’ve never talked about it,” she says. “I’ve recently asked him if he wanted to write a song with me because we’ve just never written together. It would be such a shame to go our whole lives and never have written a song together.”

KISS band members Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer recently popped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they announced their farewell tour, The End of the Road World Tour, after completing 20 studio albums – nine of which reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart. The tour begins Jan. 31 in Vancouver.

Gene Simmons and Sophie Simmons attend 'The Children Matter' Bridgehampton Benefit at Southampton Arts Center on July 29, 2017 in Southampton, New York.

However, if Sophie was able to get her father in the studio for one last song, she revealed it would be more of an intimate father-daughter recording session, as opposed to a track to grace the ears of KISS fans around the world.

“My whole family’s really musical, so I always thought we should do that, but I think it would be more just be for us and less for the public.”

RELATED: Sophie Simmons Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Song, ‘Courage for Christmas

For now, Sophie is dashing through the speakers with her new holiday-themed single. On Monday, the Gene Simmons Family Jewels star released her latest song “Courage for Christmas,” which puts a deeper spin on the typical “happy” holiday tune.

Sophie Simmons releases new holiday single "Courage for Christmas." Mike Pont/Getty

“My management actually asked me in July if I wanted to write a Christmas song, which is weird that it’s the middle of summer, but that’s when you start,” she says. “I started writing it and then it got a little dark, and I was like, ‘You know what people never talk about on the holidays? The unrequited love or like the things that they never said to people that they wished they had said.'”

But Sophie adds this isn’t your traditional Christmas song: “Every Christmas song is so happy!”

“Courage for Christmas” follows the release of her past singles like “Black Mirror,” “Paper Cut” and “If I Could.”