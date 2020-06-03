Sophie Ellis-Bextor Posts 'Gory' Image from Hospital Following Major Cycling Crash

The "Not Giving Up on Love" singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening after crashing near the River Thames in London

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is feeling the love following a major cycling accident.

The British singer suffered the painful mishap while riding alongside the River Thames in London with musician husband Richard Jones, 40, and had to be rushed to the accident and emergency department of nearby West Middlesex Hospital by ambulance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle," Ellis-Bextor, 41, posted Wednesday alongside an image of her sitting in the emergency ward wearing a mask and displaying large wounds on her head and left forearm.

"I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory," added Ellis-Bextor, who scored a major dancefloor hit with "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" in the early 2000s. "🩸I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore."

She continued, "I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and [me] when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You're all lovely people. Xxxx"

In a later edit to the post, Ellis-Bextor replied to the many messages of support she's received from fans — including many who've tuned into her series of lockdown "kitchen discos," during which the singer performs from her west London home alongside Jones and their children Sonny, 16, Kit, 11, Ray, 8, Jesse, 4, and Mickey, 16 months.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages," wrote Ellis-Bextor.