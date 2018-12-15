Sophie Brussaux, the Mother of Drake’s Child, Criticizes Kanye West Amid Rappers’ Ongoing Feud

Sophie Brussaux does not seem to have a high opinion of Kanye West.

Brussaux, a French artist and former adult-film star with whom Drake shares son Adonis, spoke out against the 41-year-old rapper on Friday, amid his feud with Drake, 32.

In response to a post from The Shade Room regarding Ariana Grande’s joke about the pair’s public quarrel, Brussaux shared her own two cents.

On Thursday, shortly before dropping her new song “Imagine,” Grande tweeted, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

Brussaux commented, “I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself ‘grown men.’” The Shade Room went on to highlight Brussaux’s reply in a separate post.

Brussaux’s comment seemingly referred to how on Thursday West tweeted upwards of 125 times about the feud, accusing Drake of threatening his family, targeting people suffering from mental illness and contacting his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner behind his back.

Meanwhile, the “In My Feelings” rapper has only addressed West’s accusations once, in an Instagram post consisting of several crying-laughing face emojis.

A representative for Drake declined to comment on Brussaux’s remark.

Hours after he seemingly squashed his beef with Drake and Travis Scott, tweeting on Friday that “Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back,” he went on to respond to Grande’s message, accusing her of only weighing in on the feud in order to promote her new song.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West tweeted on Saturday morning.

“People will no longer take mental health for a joke,” he continued before briefly outlining what led him to come after Drake online this week. (Months after telling the world that he suffered from bipolar disorder — and even referencing it on the cover his album Ye back in June — West said in October that he was “misdiagnosed.”)

“Drake verbally attacked [Kid] Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June,” he wrote, adding that things “snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family.”

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added.

with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 15, 2018

Grande went on to apologize, adding that while the joke was “probably insensitive,” she wasn’t trying to use the feud to promote her song.

“With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today,” she wrote.

After first confirming that he fathered a son named Adonis when he released his latest album Scorpion, in October, the rapper opened up about his relationship with his 1-year-old child and Brussaux during an episode of LeBron James’ unscripted HBO series The Shop.

“I’m just excited,” Drake said of fatherhood, explaining he’s been drawing on “all of the things I’ve learned from and through my father and the incredible things I’ve learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love.”

On Scorpion, Drake rapped that he celebrated when he heard the news that he was a father, and even rushed out to buy his son a crib. According to the track, Drake had only met Adonis once at Christmastime but hoped for another visit soon as well as an improvement in his relationship with Brussaux, considering the two were “always cuttin’ each other down.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake explained. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

“No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” Drake added.