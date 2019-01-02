Viral Ellen Star Sophia Grace Reinvents Herself in New Rap Video: 'I'm a Different Person Now'

Sophia Grace Brownlee first rose to fame for her pitch-perfect renditions of Nicki Minaj rhymes delivered on YouTube alongside her cousin, Rosie. Now, seven years after going viral on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brownlee has come into her own as an emcee. With a new video for her song “Can’t Sleep” she’s determined to jettison her child star past.

To be sure, there isn’t a tiara to be seen in the new visuals, which begin with a spoken word introduction from the 15-year-old.

“People saying they want me to be the same as I was before,” she says in the voiceover. “It annoys me because I’m not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I’m different and that’s not who I am. So I want to show people I’m a different person now and I’ve changed, but that’s okay because everyone changes.”

Sophia Grace Brownlee with Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. Kevin Mazur/TCA 2012/WireImage

Her defiant declaration of independence continues throughout the track, with lines like, “I’ve been on a leash, now I’m taking control. I’ve been under pressure, but that’s just how it goes.”

Clad in a yellow puffer, stretchy athletic pants, sneakers and hoop earrings, she seems content to leave her tutu-wearing image in the dust. “They don’t really know me, standing on my own feet, don’t give a damn what you think.”

