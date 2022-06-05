Paul Vance, Songwriter Behind 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,' Dead at 92

Paul Vance — the songwriter behind the hit tune "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" and various other songs — has died. He was 92.

Paula said that her father died on May 30 while they listened to "Playground in My Mind," a song of his that features vocals from his son Philip. "It's as if he wrote the way he would take his last breath on earth," she shared.