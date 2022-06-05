Paul Vance, Songwriter Behind 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,' Dead at 92
Paul Vance — the songwriter behind the hit tune "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" and various other songs — has died. He was 92.
The musician's daughter Paula confirmed that her father died late last month in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday.
Paula said that her father died on May 30 while they listened to "Playground in My Mind," a song of his that features vocals from his son Philip. "It's as if he wrote the way he would take his last breath on earth," she shared.
Paul died at a nursing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, The Washington Post reported.
His cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Paula said that she and her siblings are currently planning a memorial for their dad.
Born Joseph Paul Florio, Paul wrote a variety of songs, including "Catch a Falling Star" and "Tracy." His last hit, "Run Joey Run," was a success for singer David Geddes.
Some of the other tracks that Paul crafted throughout his illustrious career went on to be performed by artists among the likes of Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, and Robert Goulet, to name a few.
But in 1960, Paul's "Itsy Bisty Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," which was performed by Brian Hyland, became his biggest hit.
The song spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Top 40 chart, including one week at the very top spot.
Alongside Paula, Paul is survived by son Joseph and daughter Connie, a sister, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, per The Washington Post.
He was preceeded in death by two loved ones: His wife Margaret, who died in 2012, and his son Philip, who died in 2009.