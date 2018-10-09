As the conversation around mental health continues to grow, punk rock musicians are sharing the songs that helped them through difficult times in their lives.

With Songs That Saved My Life, artists such as Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and Against Me! have teamed up to cover tracks that mean the most to them for a compilation album that will benefit Crisis Text Line, Hope For the Day, The Trevor Project and To Write Love on Her Arms.

Against Me! chose The Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died” because of its heavy tone.

“Choosing to cover a song that is filled with death to be featured on a compilation dedicated to the thought that music can save your life seemed completely fitting to me,” lead singer and guitarist Laura Jane Grace says of the selection, exclusively on PEOPLE.

“I’ve always thought music was about taking all the sadness, pain, fear and trouble that you have weighing on you and turning it into something empowering, celebratory and life-affirming.”

Other picks include Taking Back Sunday covering Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” Dance Gavin Dance taking on Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life” and Movements tackling R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.”

Along with the proceeds from Songs That Saved My Life going towards numerous nonprofits, Hopeless Records, through its nonprofit organization Sub City, will also offer a $10,000 grant to a fan or band helping make a positive impact with a mental health awareness and/or suicide prevention organization. Click here to apply.

Songs That Saved My Life will be available on Nov. 9.