The Most-Streamed Song of Summer 2022 Was Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' — From 1985!

Some other stars had a big summer on Spotify's streaming charts as well, including Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny. See who got a "song of the summer" designation

By
Alex Apatoff
Published on August 31, 2022 08:30 AM
If you left the house, turned on the radio or just opened TikTok at all this summer, chances are you heard one of three songs: Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)," Harry Styles' "As It Was" or Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

On the surface, they couldn't be more different: One is a throwback song from 1985 that gained incredible popularity thanks to its usage during a pivotal scene in Stranger Things. One is a deceptively upbeat song about the melancholy of change. And one is an empowering anthem with a TikTok dance you couldn't resist. So which ended up being the most-streamed song of summer 2022?

In the U.S., "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" took top honors, according to streaming platform Spotify, which also notes that it was streamed for the first time by 90 million new listeners and was the top song in the U.K., New Zealand, Australia and Ireland.

For that same time period of May 29 to Aug. 29, "As It Was" was the most-streamed song globally. Styles also had a second entry on both the global and U.S. lists with "Late Night Talking."

Some other artists who made both lists include Lizzo, Joji and Glass Animals; Bad Bunny dominated both the U.S. and global streaming lists with six entries on the U.S. chart (including collabs with Rauw Alejandro and Bomba Estéreo) and even more on the global chart — and the top 20 for both U.S. and global can be seen here.

Though the unofficial end of summer is rapidly approaching on Monday, you've technically still got until the first day of fall, Sept. 22, to make any of these songs the song of your summer, so we helpfully included the playlist below so you can start streaming.

