From Kesha to Drake to Doja Cat: These Are the Five Viral Songs to Know from Tik Tok

The kids are all over it — and the celebs are too!

Tik Tok has taken the internet by storm with its short-form clips reminiscent of Vine. And with the rise of TikTok are these new dance-filled challenges that have pulled in celebrities to partake in the fun.

Here are the songs and artists behind the top five challenges on TikTok right now.

“Lottery (Renegade)” by K CAMP

K CAMP’s song “Lottery” inspired one of the first viral challenges on the app.

With more than 31.2 million videos using the Atlanta-based rapper’s song, viral TikTokkers like Charli D’Amelio and A-list celebrities like Lizzo and Kourtney Kardashian (featured in son Mason’s TikTok) have joined in on the Renegade Challenge.

“I tapped in with the dancers on this song on ‘Lottery,’” he told Power 106. “And they ate it up. They made it go viral.”

For weeks, many TikTokkers wondered who started the challenge online, but thanks to a The New York Times profile and a shout out from CAMP himself, Jalaiah Harmon has finally received credit for propelling the song to over 64 million plays on Spotify.

“Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world,” Camp tweeted on Feb. 14 along with a video of Harmon and her friend doing the dance. “Tell the blogs eat it up!”

There’s no doubt that Doja Cat has a thing for viral hits.

First it was her hilarious video for “MOOO!” that made its rounds online, but now it’s Doja Cat’s smash hit “Say So” that’s made her one of the most sought after singers.

Thanks to the “Say So” challenge, Doja Cat scored her first top 20 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to perform her song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The song’s music video, which dropped late last month, even features the dance and Tik Tok star who first did the challenge: Haley Sharpe.

“yodelinghaley (aka the girl who created the viral dance to say so by doja cat) is gonna be in the music video that drops tomorrow and she’s doing the dance she created,” one twitter user wrote. “this is legendary. the power of tiktok i swear. so cool.”

“Nonstop” by Drake

From Elizabeth Warren to Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello… everyone is doing the Flip the Switch challenge.

This challenge is less dance-focused and instead consists of two people filming themselves in a mirror before switching outfits when Drake sings “look, I just flipped the switch” in “Nonstop.”

In J.Lo and A-Rod’s video, the former baseball player puts on Lopez’s tight white dress while the “Dinero” singer wears Rodriguez’s suit.

The video has already racked up over six million likes on Lopez’s Tiktok and nearly five million views on A. Rod’s Instagram.

Kate McKinnon and Senator Elizabeth Warren joined in on this challenge when the former presidential candidate stopped by Saturday Night Live.

“Wow I need to come home,” the rapper commented on that clip.

Camila Cabello also joined in on the fun in a clip with one of her dancers!

“we had to do it,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

And country star Kane Brown begrudgingly participated on Monday evening at wife Katelyn’s request — though he appeared to be having fun by the end/

“🤷🏽‍♂️ she wants to get on this TikTok thing since we are quarantined,” he captioned their video.

“Cannibal” by Kesha

The new app is also paying homage to the original “TiK ToK” queen: Kesha.

While “TiK ToK” hasn’t gone viral on the app of the same name, her 2010 hit “Cannibal” has. The throwback track has already been featured in over 7 million videos — including several from TikTok sweetheart D’Amelio with whom Kesha “dueted” making a TikTok of her own.

“I love seeing u share your moves to #Cannibal!” the singer tweeted with a compilation of clips that included makeup artist James Charles. “Keep sharing them and let’s get it TONIGHT.”

The singer even threw it back sharing some old clips of her performing the song.

“Love seeing all your dances to Cannibal!” she tweeted. “Here’s some of my moves to Cannibal from back in the day!”

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

This TikTok challenge skyrocketed Roddy Ricch to No. 1.

The rapper’s song — known for its squeak-sounding ad-libs — has been used over 5 million times on the app and has garnered over 503 million plays on Spotify.

“We never were like, ‘Oh, it’s a single.’ I don’t consider [anything] the single,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Like, I don’t even believe in singles like that, bro. I believe in full albums, and whatever comes out of those full albums will come.”

“The box is the #1 song in the world to start the decade off,” tweeted Ricch on Jan. 1.

The artist dropped the music video for the track in late February, which even caught the attention of Lil Nas X who tweeted “this go crazyyyy” about the song.