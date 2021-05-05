Whether you're looking for a playlist for Mother's Day brunch or need some inspiration for your card, we've got you covered

In Honor of Mother's Day, These Are The Sweetest Songs Dedicated to Moms

Mother's Day is just around the corner, which means you're probably looking for a sweet way to show your mom a little extra love. Gifts are always a great start — and we've got our favorite picks ready for you — but there's nothing quite like a song to say exactly what you're feeling.

If you're officially too old to get away with performing an original song at Mother's Day brunch as everyone looks on with a mix of amusement and/or concern (not speaking from experience or anything...) consider saying "I love you" with one of these classic songs about motherhood. Don't worry, no singing required! We'll leave that to the professionals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are the best songs to let your mom know just how much you care on Mother's Day. Play them at your celebration or use the lyrics to give your card a little extra love.

"The Best Day" by Taylor Swift

Like a home video in song form, Swift's "The Best Day" is a sweet, simple reminder that you remember all of your "best days" with your mama.

"Mother" by Kacey Musgraves

A guaranteed tearjerker, Musgraves' song is the perfect ballad for those of us who live far away from our moms this Mother's Day.

"Where You Lead I Will Follow" by Carole King

This one goes out to the mother-daughter duos who always get compared to Rory and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls. The show's theme song has become synonymous with inseparable mothers and daughters.

"The Wish" by Bruce Springsteen

Send this one to your biggest supporter. A reminder of where we'd be without our moms (hint: nowhere), Springsteen's emotional ballad, "The Wish" starts with his mom getting him his first guitar and ends with his success.

"Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood

This song does double duty, thanking her mom for raising her right and promising she's marrying the right guy to take care of her from now on. This Carrie Underwood song makes the case for why we should make mother-daughter dances at weddings a thing.

"In My Daughter's Eyes" by Martina McBride

Excuse, who's chopping onions in here?! McBride's "In My Daughter's Eyes" may be sung from a mother's perspective, but send it to your mom to let her know that she is perfect in your eyes.

"Mama Said" by The Shirelles

Okay, enough tears! If there's one thing we know, it's that mother always knows best. Just ask The Shirelles, they know that "mama said there'd be days like this."

"Dear Mama" by Tupac Shakur

"Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place!" Written as an ode to his mom, Afeni Shakur, Tupac walked us through their relationship in "Dear Mama," insisting that his love for his mother would always be stronger than anything else they had been through.

"The Mother" by Brandi Carlile

A song about the selflessness of motherhood and its many ups and downs, Carlile's "The Mother" is the perfect song to send to a new mom who's trying to figure it all out (on limited sleep, no less).

"A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men

What would a playlist for mom be without an old-school R&B ballad? Send this one to the "guiding force in your life" and let her know how you feel!

"Mama" by Spice Girls

It's easy to say "Mama, I love you," this Mother's Day with this Spice Girls ballad.

"The Perfect Fan" by Backstreet Boys

If your mom has always been your number one fan, let her know that you appreciate her with this Backstreet Boys song that says it all.

"Hey Mama" by Kanye West

West's 2005 song "Hey Mama" is dedicated to his late mother, Donda West. Send it to the "unbreakable, unmistakable, highly capable lady" in your life who has seen you through it all and who you're trying to make proud.

"You Can't Lose Me" by Faith Hill

There's something about a country song that just gets it. This Faith Hill song is all about how mothers and daughters are always "just a wish away." Be right back, calling my mom.

"Mom" by Meghan Trainor, ft. Kelli Trainor

When Meghan Trainor said, "You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but ain't nobody got a mom like mine," we felt that.

"Superwoman" by Alicia Keys

Chances are, if you know a woman, then you also know a superwoman!

"Mother Like Mine" by The Band Perry

One perk of having all of your kids in one band? Getting a whole song written about you. The Band Perry is a band of siblings, so it's no wonder they drew inspiration from their mama for this sweet song.

Listen to the playlist here: