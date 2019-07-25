Solange Knowles Shares Jeopardy Video in Which No One Gets Question Right About Her: ‘LMAO’

Solange Knowles is poking fun at those who aren’t too familiar with her music.

Early Thursday morning, the 33-year-old songstress’ shared a clip on Twitter of a recent Jeopardy episode, where she was featured as the answer to one of the show’s questions.

Under the category “‘Home’ Entertainment,” Jeopardy host Alex Trebek proposed the $1000 answer: “In 2019, Solange released this album that was full of nostalgia for her native Houston.”

The answer referred to Knowles’ most recent album, When I Get Home, and while Trebek waited for one of the three contestants to say, “What is ‘When I Get Home?” — the room was met with silence.

“It’s ‘When I get Home,'” Trebek eventually said.

Thankfully, Knowles had a pretty good sense of humor about the fact that the contestants did not seem to know the name of her fourth studio album and commented on her tweet, “lmao.”

The album was met with critical acclaim upon it’s release on March 1 and also featured a 33-minute film based on the Hurricane Harvey devastation on the city of Houston.

Knowles’ fourth album includes collaborations with artists such as Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, and Gucci Mane, and was recorded between New Orleans, Houston, the Topanga Canyon and Jamaica, according to New York Times Style Magazine.

“There is a lot of jazz at the core… But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle,” Knowles told the Times of the record.

“I have this fear living in my body about releasing work,” she added. “I don’t know any artist that doesn’t feel that before they hit the send button.”

When I Get Home was heavily promoted by Solange’s sister, Beyonce, who shared news of the album’s release in multiple Instagram posts.

The “Things I Imagined” singer was scheduled to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, but canceled due to “major production delays.”