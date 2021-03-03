Solange Knowles Says She Was 'Fighting for My Life' While RecordingWhen I Get Home

"Life has now become before When I Get Home and after When I Get Home," Solange Knowles told her fans

Solange Knowles is celebrating the two-year anniversary of her album, When I Get Home.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter shared a lengthy post on Instagram in honor of the milestone and opened up about the making of her last album.

"2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life 🖤," Knowles began in her post.

"When I first started creating "When I Get Home" I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant," she continued.

Knowles revealed in December 2017 that she has an autonomic disorder, which affects a part of the nervous system.

The "Almeda" singer went on to explain in her post that she began having a spiritual experience while making the album.

"[God] begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it," she said. "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on 'I am a witness.' When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

Knowles continued, "This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can't go backwards. Believe me I've tried saying 'nah I'm just playing' so many times, ha. I'm not a big fan of talking about shit I don't know yet. I didn't do much talking during this time because of that. I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time."

The Grammy Award-winning artist told her fans that "one day" she would tell them more about her life-changing experience and the things she's "uncovered."

"The life long healing I've begin. The great divine joy and love I've experienced. The stories of my past I've survived that I had stored all up in my body.... till it said.... no more. The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it," the singer wrote. "Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH. I'm so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time. So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home 🖤."

Last year, she was honored with the inaugural Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact and spoke about the significance of When I Get Home during her acceptance speech.

"This album marked a colossal pivot moment in my life that I'm still in the thick of the lessons today," Knowles said, adding that the record came out around the time that her "life changed drastically."

"So suddenly there came a great, great fear," she continued at the time. "Fear of the unknown, fear of trust, fear of love, fear of silence, fear of having to confront things and pain that I have buried too deep, deep inside. It was easy for me to show up and be the unstoppable woman for everyone else, but terrifying for me to be that woman for myself."