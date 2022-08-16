Solange Has Composed Score for Upcoming New York City Ballet Production

The new music will feature Solange's collaborators as well as members of the City Ballet orchestra

By
Published on August 16, 2022 03:35 PM
Solange Knowles attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations"
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Solange is branching out!

The Grammy-Award-winning artist, 36, is writing the score for a New York City Ballet production this fall, she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

"🖤very excited to announce i've composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble," the star wrote.

The company confirmed the news on Facebook and said the ballet will premiere at its fall gala on Sept. 28.

Composed for a chamber ensemble, the piece will feature Solange's collaborators as well as members of the City Ballet orchestra, The New York Times reported.

Last year, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram in honor of the two-year anniversary of her album When I Get Home.

The artist is known for taking creative risks, despite challenges she has faced in the past regarding her health.

"When I first started creating 'When I Get Home' I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant," she wrote.

Beyoncé's younger sister revealed in December 2017 that she has an autonomic disorder, which affects a part of the nervous system.

Solange and Beyonce

The "Almeda" singer went on to explain in her post that she began having a spiritual experience while making the album.

"[God] begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it," she said. "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on 'I am a witness.' When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Knowles continued, "This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can't go backwards. Believe me I've tried saying 'nah I'm just playing' so many times, ha. I'm not a big fan of talking about shit I don't know yet. I didn't do much talking during this time because of that. I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time."

Related Articles
solange knowles
Solange Knowles Says She Was 'Fighting for My Life' While Recording'When I Get Home'
Kim Petras
Kim Petras Says Her Album Release Is Stalled, Approves Fans Listening to Leaks: 'I Just Wanna Quit'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
 John Legend Announces New Album 'LEGEND' , Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Found Out Title with Everyone Else
Kelis, Beyonce
Kelis Didn't Know Beyoncé Was Sampling Her Song on 'Renaissance' : 'This Was a Trigger for Me'
Kim Burrell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Apologizes After Referring to 'Broke' and 'Ugly' Churchgoers During Sermon
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Offers Advice to Musicians Working on Their 'Pivotal' Second Album: 'Go with Your Gut'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZ0P-Uvl7h/ ddlovato Verified SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now
Demi Lovato Teases New Single 'Substance' from Upcoming Album 'HOLY FVCK'
J-Hope of BTS poses during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BTS' J-Hope Reveals 'Pressure' of Solo Debut, Says RM Was First Person to Listen
Demi Lovato Announces Eighth Album 'HOLY FVCK': 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'
Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'HOLY FVCK' and Tour: 'Never Have I Been More Sure of Myself and My Music'
Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, CaliforniaMark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)Mark Foster and Julia Garner attend Netflix 2019 SAG Awards after party at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Julia Garner's Husband? All About Mark Foster
james bay
James Bay Gives Fan an Inside Look at Life with Partner Lucy Smith in 'One Life' Music Video — Watch!
Enhypen tour announcement
Enhypen Talk Embarking on First World Tour After Debuting Amid Pandemic: 'Everything's New'
Mariah Carey MasterClass
Mariah Carey Re-Records Fan-Favorite Song 'The Roof' with Brandy for New MasterClass: 'It Was a No-Brainer'
James Blake attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
James Blake Talks 'Combating Stress' Through Music: 'I Encourage More of That Conversation'
Camila Cabello is soon to be announced as the headline music artist for the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi
Camila Cabello Discusses 'Ever Present Struggle' of Body Image and 'Supportive' Friendship with Selena Gomez