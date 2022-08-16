Solange Has Composed Score for Upcoming New York City Ballet Production

Solange is branching out!

The Grammy-Award-winning artist, 36, is writing the score for a New York City Ballet production this fall, she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

"🖤very excited to announce i've composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble," the star wrote.

The company confirmed the news on Facebook and said the ballet will premiere at its fall gala on Sept. 28.

Composed for a chamber ensemble, the piece will feature Solange's collaborators as well as members of the City Ballet orchestra, The New York Times reported.

Last year, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram in honor of the two-year anniversary of her album When I Get Home.

The artist is known for taking creative risks, despite challenges she has faced in the past regarding her health.

"When I first started creating 'When I Get Home' I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant," she wrote.

Beyoncé's younger sister revealed in December 2017 that she has an autonomic disorder, which affects a part of the nervous system.

The "Almeda" singer went on to explain in her post that she began having a spiritual experience while making the album.

"[God] begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it," she said. "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on 'I am a witness.' When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

Knowles continued, "This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can't go backwards. Believe me I've tried saying 'nah I'm just playing' so many times, ha. I'm not a big fan of talking about shit I don't know yet. I didn't do much talking during this time because of that. I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time."