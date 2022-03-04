The duo premiered the music video of their new single exclusively with PEOPLE and spoke about the inspiration behind the song and how they want to "spread joy" in their community

SOFI Tukker on New Single 'Forgive Me' — and How They Turned the 'Hardest Thing In Life' Into an Art Piece

SOFI Tukker is an electronic duo composed of two equally talented musical writers, producers, and vocalists — Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern — who crossed paths when the two were college students at Brown University.

Since then, the pair had taken their passion for music to new heights, from being headliners at festivals to filling in venues worldwide with sold-out shows, as well as being nominated for Grammy Awards twice.

Their collection of dance-pop tunes became even more notable to many after being featured on massive platforms such as an Apple commercial, famous movie franchise Ocean's 8, and HBO's series The New Pope. The band's 2019 hit single "Purple Hat" — used in a Peloton commercial — has also racked up nearly 122 million streams on Spotify.

The genre-defying duo, known for their vibrant and cheerful aesthetic, opened up with PEOPLE about how their brand new single "Forgive Me" came about and why it is particularly special for them.

SOFI Tukker Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld | Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

Hawley-Weld confessed the track was inspired by actual real-life events following some of the most significant hardships they went through in their lives. As a result, the experiences taught them how to forgive themselves and others, which is the main message the duo tried to convey to their listeners in their new single.

"It is about forgiveness — it's also about forgiveness within ourselves and also about having patience with other people forgiving you that sometimes it happens in their own time and you can't force it…sometimes you have to let people hate you if that what's gonna help them move on and be OK," she explained about the song that they claimed was many years in the making.

Hawley-Weld described the release of the single featuring Turkish producer Mahmut Orhan as "the magic of art" due to the nature of how it was produced.

"We wrote it about something that was probably the hardest thing that's ever happened in life, and now it gets to be this art piece that we are so proud of," the German native added.

SOFI Tukker SOFI Tukker | Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

"Forgive Me" is one of the tracks featured in the band's forthcoming sophomore album WET TENNIS, which will be released on April 29 via Ultra/Sony Music. The duo's previous and debut studio album, Treehouse, was nominated for the Grammy for best dance / electronic album in 2018.

The duo who is already on the road performing across the country will kick off their WET TENNIS album world tour beginning on May 21 in Washington, D.C. They will be traveling across the U.S. and Canada for 17 shows in addition to their recently announced European leg of the tour throughout September and October this year.

Aside from being excited to return to the tour that the pair quipped "never stops," they also reflected on some of the most memorable moments they had while playing live shows in the past. Standouts included when Hawled-Weld broke her foot in Australia and the time one of their audience members proposed on stage at their show in Berlin.

"We got to like hug them — obviously she said yes! — that was really sweet," Hawled-Weld shared of the memory.

During the onset of the pandemic, the duo became an integral part of their fans' lives after hosting a livestream concert every day for almost a year. They subsequently formed a new wave of community online globally who called themselves "the Freak Fam."

It was then Halpern said they were able to develop personal connections with their followers who joined the Zoom room that operates 24/7.

"There are always people on it… Just talking, living life, and we pop in there sometimes and just have conversations with people," he shared. "And they explained to us what it meant to them to have something to wake up to every day during the pandemic when they lost close friends or family members or their jobs. We had a lot of very intimate moments with people who support us, and it's been pretty amazing."

SOFI Tukker SOFI Tukker | Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

When discussing their goals as artists, the pair tells PEOPLE they thrive on providing entertainment and bringing happiness into people's lives.

"We wanna make songs that everyone on the planet is hearing," Halpern explained. "We wanna play shows at stadiums with people, and we are gonna work our asses off to try to spread the joy… to just make people move and connect."

As for their advice on how to produce an excellent tune, Halpern suggested to "make music that you love" as opposed to based on popularity, adding, "because it just authenticity is so important."