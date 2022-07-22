Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It

The rapper's accuser, who is identified in court documents only as Jane Doe, originally filed her suit in February, and dropped it in April

A woman who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit in February, only to drop the suit months later, has refiled her claim against the rapper and one of his associates.

The woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, resubmitted the lawsuit earlier this week in a California federal district court, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The filing again contains sexual assault and sexual battery allegations against the "Gin and Juice" rapper and his associate Bishop Don Magic Juan, which he has denied, and now also includes defamation claims.

The initial suit was reportedly pulled "without prejudice" in April, months after Snoop Dogg asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit based on the fact that the allegations it contained were "implausible and false."

In this week's filing, Doe, allegedly a former employee of the star, claims that Snoop Dogg, 50, used social media to make threats against her. She also alleges that after a private mediation between her and the artist's legal team, he used social media to "threaten, intimidate, and coerce Plaintiff into not exercising her constitutional rights to engage in a mediation."

The lawsuit states: "Defendant Snoop Dogg's pattern and practice of threats, retaliation, harassment, and intimidation unsurprisingly did not stop there."

The lawsuit also claims that despite the accuser wanting anonymity, her identity was revealed by a spokesperson for the rapper — whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — in an attempt to "intimidate" and "harass" her.

A rep for Snoop Dogg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but a spokesperson for the star previously called the suit "simply meritless."

The "Young, Wild & Free" rapper was originally sued in February. At the time, Doe claimed that he assaulted her after she attended his concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California in May 2013. She also alleged she worked for Snoop Dogg and Don Juan as a stage dancer for their concerts in exchange for gifts.

The lawsuit alleges Snoop Dogg's "actions were sexually predatorial," stating that Doe "found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased [Snoop]. [She] felt pressured ... due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

Doe has "suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments," as a result of Dogg and Don Juan's alleged actions, according to the previous complaint, which alleged that Doe had lost income, bonuses, compensation and other employment benefits.

Days after the suit was first filed in February, a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg denied the claims against him, calling them "simply meritless."

"They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show," they added, according to Reuters.

The spokesperson also denied the accuser's claims that she worked as a stage performer during his concerts.

"What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful," they said. "This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed."