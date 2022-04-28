Snoop Dogg Says He's Working on a Collaboration with BTS: 'My Parts Are In'

After speaking about working on a song with BTS in multiple interviews over the last couple months, Snoop Dogg revealed he's already recorded vocals for the forthcoming track

Snoop Dogg is teasing a major collaboration with BTS.

After speaking about working on a song with the "Butter" group in multiple interviews over the last couple months, the 50-year-old "Gin and Juice" rapper revealed he's already recorded vocals for the forthcoming track.

"You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," Snoop told The Buzz host Danielle DeLaite on the American Song Contest red carpet in an interview posted to the outlet's YouTube channel on April 26.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" performer first spoke of the collaboration during a Mogul Talk chat on Clubhouse in February, though it wasn't yet set in stone. "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s—," he said, noting his nephew exposed him to just how popular the group is. "[He] showed me five motherf—ers who look like the Asian New Edition," he continued. "I said, 'OK'"

In an interview with AV Club on the American Song Contest red carpet in March, Snoop said the collaboration is officially underway. "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'm going to let them tell you about it," he told the outlet. "It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world."

"It's good music. It's [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music," continued Snoop. "And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper recalled previous collaborations he's done with K-pop groups, as he's worked with Girls' Generation, 2NE1, and Psy. "I've been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene," said Snoop on the carpet. "I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it's what I do."

BTS has previously shown admiration for Snoop, as the group referenced his 1993 album Doggystyle on their 2014 track "Hip Hop Phile." In a July 2021 interview with BBC Radio 1, BTS member Suga claimed the group is looking to work on more hip-hop music.