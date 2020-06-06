"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote," Snoop Dogg said

Snoop Dogg Plans to Vote for First Time Ever: 'I Can't Stand to See This Punk in Office'

Snoop Dogg will be heading to the polls for the first time ever this November.

The rapper, 48, was interviewed on the Real 92.3 radio show, Big Boy's Neighborhood, on Thursday, during which he revealed why he's never chosen to vote and why he feels it's especially important to make his voice heard in the 2020 election.

Snoop said he was under the impression that he wasn't allowed to vote after being convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record," the star said. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote."

Asked about his thoughts on President Donald Trump, Snoop made it clear that he would not be voting for the Republican in November. "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," he said.

The musician also shared that if he was going to encourage others to go out and vote, he would need to do the same.

"We got to make a difference, I can't talk about it and not be about it," he explained. "I can't tell you to do it and then not go do it. If I tell you to do something, I done it already."

In addition to voting, Snoop said he wants to "lead by example" during the coronavirus pandemic by reminding people to stay home.

During his time in self-isolation, the rapper said he's been "keeping [himself] busy and staying active."