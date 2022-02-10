Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records Wednesday, nearly 30 years after starting his career at the label

Snoop Dogg 'Thrilled' to Be Owner of Death Row Records, the Label That Launched His Career

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of Death Row Records.

The 50-year-old rap icon purchased Death Row Records from recording and music publishing company MNRK Music Group, which is funded by global investment firm Blackstone, the companies announced in a release Wednesday.

The details of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," Dogg said in the release. "It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members."

He described the special moment as "extremely meaningful," thanking Blackstone, MNRK Music Group, and David Kestnbaum, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, "who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality."

"I'm looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records," he continued.

Kestnbaum said in a statement shared with PEOPLE: "We at Blackstone are strong supporters of the artist and creator community in our entertainment investments. We are excited to put the Death Row Records brand back in the hands of a legend like Snoop Dogg. We wish him success in the years ahead as the brand moves forward under his leadership and vision."

Dogg's acquisition comes a little less than 30 years after he released his debut album Doggystyle on Death Row in 1993. Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, record executive Dick Griffey and rapper the D.O.C. launched the label in 1992, according to The Los Angeles Times.

"Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years," President and CEO of MNRK Chris Taylor said in the release, adding, "MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th anniversary marketing campaign."

The Long Beach rapper, who's releasing a new album B.O.D.R Friday, is gearing up for another milestone: performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The Grammy nominee is set to take the stage Sunday with other legendary performers, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, an opportunity he called "a dream come true" during a recent interview with the Associated Press.