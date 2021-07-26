Snoop Dogg Thanks Fans for Prayers amid Mother's Hospitalization: 'She Still Fighting' 

Snoop Dogg first asked "prayer warriors" to offer their intentions for his mother Beverly Tate in May

Snoop Dogg is feeling the love.

The rapper, 49, thanked fans for their prayers and well-wishes for his mother Beverly Tate as he shared a health update on her behalf amid her hospitalization on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," Snoop wrote, posting a photo of himself gently touching Tate's forehead as she laid in a hospital bed, while his siblings watched on.

"God is good💕🙏🏾 thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time," he added.

In response, many of the artist's famous friends offered words of support and well-wishes in the comments section.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ pull through momma snoop we love you!!!" echoed Bow Wow. "You all in my prayers unc. I love you man. ❤️❤️❤️"

"🙏🏽❤️💪🏽. Faith," wrote Queen Latifah.

Though the Olympic commentator has not disclosed further details about his mother's condition, Snoop first asked fans to pray for Tate in May.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕😢 I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you 🙏🏾🌹💝," he wrote May 7, posting a photo of Tate looking radiant in a red outfit with a matching hat and lipstick.

Snoop Dogg Credit: Snoop Dogg/Instagram

"The queen wit her 3 boys. We love u mama 💝💘🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹," he said of another snap, posting a throwback photo of the matriarch and her three sons.

Last February, Snoop said Tate convinced him to apologize to Gayle King after criticizing her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.