Snoop Dogg Teases Super Bowl Performance: 'One of the Greatest Halftime Shows You Ever Witnessed'

Snoop Dogg's upcoming 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance will be one to remember, according to the rapper.

The 50-year-old artist recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about performing at the event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. He said that he and his fellow headliners are still early in the planning process, but fans can expect the show to be top tier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do," Snoop Dogg told the outlet. "It's about to go full speed ahead."

He continued, "But I tell you, this it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed. Dr. Dre is on it, he's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."

Kendrick Lamar Snoop Eminem Mary J Blige Dr. Dre Kendrick Lamar; Snoop Dogg; Eminem; Mary J. Blige; Dr. Dre | Credit: Getty(5)

The rapper added that he's also going to give his good friend Martha Stewart VIP access to the show, noting that she's a big fan of Eminem. The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul then told Snoop Dogg and ET, "I can't wait to see you perform, Snoop. This is amazing."

Snoop Dogg said fans can count on him to be "organic" during the halftime show and "just do what I do best."

Last month, Dr. Dre first announced that he will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and will be joined by Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, calling it an "unforgettable cultural moment" in a press release.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Pepsi tweeted about a photo of the star-studded group, writing, "43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show."

Snoop Dog later shared the same photo on Instagram.

"Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today," Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a release.