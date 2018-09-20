Snoop Dogg Slams Kanye West and All Trump Supporters: 'F— You and F— Him!'

Snoop Dogg has a message for Kanye West and all those who support Donald Trump.

While appearing on DJ Suss One’s SiriusXM show earlier this week, the rapper Snoop got very heated when the DJ suggested some of his fans were Trump supporters.

“I tell them straight up motherf———,” the rapper said to the host, imploring him to make it clear to his fans they are racist.

“If you like that n——, you motherf——— racist. F— you, and f— him.”

The 46-year-old rapper went on to explain how the President “drew the lines,” causing tension between people of different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn’t trip,” he said. “But n——, when you drew the line, n—— started pointing mother——— out… f—— you n——.”

Snoop the called West for publicly supporting Trump. “Kanye too, n—, don’t forget about him too,” Snoop said. “F— him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf———.”

When asked about his previous appearance on Comedy Central’s Roast of Donald Trump in 2011, alongside Seth MacFarlane, Lisa Lampanelli, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Snoop made it clear that he was solely there to poke fun at the former Apprentice star.

“I was roasting his a—,” he explained. “I wasn’t being his buddy.”

Earlier this year, West went on a Twitter tirade announcing his support for the President.

In the string of tweets, West referred to Trump as his “brother” and claimed they “are both dragon energy.” Trump later responded to the tweet, writing “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Following West’s public acknowledgment of support, Snoop threw some shade back at him and his wife Kim Kardashian.

“The evolution of Jay-Z and Kanye show you how influential your wife can be to your life,” wrote Snoop on Instagram, alluding to JAY-Z’s wife Beyoncé.

Snoop then went on to give a shout-out to his wife of 21-years, Shante Broadus. “Thank u @bosslady_ent Love u for being my rock and keeping me straight,” he captioned the post.

The full interview with Snoop Dogg and DJ Suss One will premiere this Saturday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.