Meet the Sexiest Gangster Alive: Snoop Dogg!

The iconic rapper (né Calvin Broadus Jr.) just hilariously crowned himself the Sexiest Man Alive on Instagram after posting a photoshopped version of PEOPLE’s SMA cover featuring John Legend.

With a joint in mouth, the doctored magazine teases a cover story on the cannabis connoisseur jokingly titled, “How a crip took your chick.”

The 48-year-old rapper posted the fake cover to his almost-37 million followers with a simple “Thank. You 🤣👊🏿” as his caption.

“Look at God workin,” commented Ray J, before adding “Wait I thought this was real lol.”

“My Dogg,” commented MC Hammer.

Watch the full episode of Sexiest Man Alive Cover Story: John Legend, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Perhaps the joint in his mouth is one of the 48-joint bouquet he got on his birthday late last month. TMZ reported that the smokable arrangement was a gift from his employees at Merry Jane.

If Snoop learned anything about being sexy, it came from Prince. In 2016, he told PEOPLE that Prince “showed us how to seduce a woman.”

“Musically, visually, sexually — Prince was the greatest to ever do it. Point blank,” the rapper told PEOPLE then. “He showed us how to seduce a woman; make music that felt good to women and appealed to men as well. He stayed in tune with his feminine side while remaining masculine.”

Image zoom John Legend Doug Inglish

RELATED: John Legend Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019: ‘I’m Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time’

But sorry Snoop, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive is John Legend!

The “All Of Me” singer accepted the honor earlier this week on The Voice.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

After posting his fixed PEOPLE cover, the “Who Am I?” rapper posted a series of selfies that might make PEOPLE reconsider…

For more of the real Sexiest Man Alive, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.