Snoop Dogg first opened up about employing a full-time blunt roller with a $40-50K salary during a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show

Snoop Dogg Says His Full-Time Blunt Roller's 'Salary Went Up' Due to 'Inflation'

Many celebrities employ personal assistants, but Snoop Dogg is one of few to have a full-time blunt roller on staff.

After opening up about hiring a blunt roller during a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 50-year-old rapper — perhaps the music industry's most well-known marijuana enthusiast aside from Willie Nelson — recently said his skilled, weed-rolling employee received a salary raise.

While speaking to host Howard Stern during the radio interview, Snoop explained his reasoning for hiring a blunt roller. "Timing. That motherf—er's timing is impeccable. That's his job, his occupation," said the Doggystyle rapper. "On his resume, it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.'"

He also revealed how much the blunt roller was getting paid — as well as the other perks that come along with the job. "That's somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year," said Snoop of the employee's salary. "Free weed — all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some."

However, in response to a tweet from the UberFacts account about the blunt roller's salary posted earlier this week, Snoop revealed their rate has risen.

"Inflation," he explained as the reason via Twitter. "Their salary went up!!"

The amount of money Snoop's blunt roller is currently getting paid for their work is unknown.

Exactly how many blunt-rolling gigs are out there is unclear, but Snoop's not the only performer to have hired someone for the job.

Fellow rapper Waka Flocka Flame was reportedly looking to hire a full-time blunt roller in 2014 with a yearly salary of $50,000 — and a whopping 60,000 people apparently applied for the position, per TMZ.

In 2020, controversial rapper G Herbo claimed he was looking to hire someone to roll his weed, though the "Statement" performer offered a lower pay rate.

"Who willing to make $36,000 a year? I'm ready to pay a muthaf—a $100 a day to roll up," said G Herbo in an Instagram video before offering an honest answer for the lowballed salary. "That's all you getting though 'cause that's all I got. 'Cause I'm letting you smoke def. You smoking free def and you around, you hanging around."

"For real, just so you know, I ain't playing," he continued. "I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much. Bro, I hate that s— for real, with a passion."