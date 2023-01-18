Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will also be inducted at a gala in June

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 18, 2023 01:05 PM
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Child/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!

Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June.

"The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter," SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a statement. "We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world."

Snoop, 51, is a pioneer of the West Coast hip-hop scene who's given the world hits like "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin & Juice."

Estefan, 65, started her career with the Miami Sound Machine, and is known for hits like "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."

She's also penned tracks for other stars, like the 1999 Jennifer Lopez hit "Let's Get Loud."

"A BIG thank you to all the incredible fans that, by listening to my music, have made it possible for me to receive this incredible honor! 🥰," the star wrote on Instagram.

British singer-songwriter Sade, 64, has had hits with songs like "Smooth Operator" and "No Ordinary Love," and has been cited as an influence by everyone from Beyoncé to Missy Elliott.

Lynne, 75, is the co-founder, lead singer and primary songwriter for the British rock group Electric Light Orchestra, with whom he's had hits like "Mr. Blue Sky," "Don't Bring Me Down" and "Evil Woman."

Lynne was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

"I'm very excited about this honor. Songwriting has always been my passion," he wrote on Twitter. "This means so much to me."

Riley, 55, is a songwriter and producer known for his work in New Jack Swing genre. He's written and/or produced songs for stars like Keith Sweat ("Make It Last Forever," "I Want Her"), Johnny Kemp ("Just Got Paid"), and Bobby Brown ("My Prerogative").

Rose, 65, has seen success in the country music world, and most famously was an early collaborator of Taylor Swift. Together, they penned fan-favorite tracks like "All Too Well," "You Belong with Me" and "White Horse."

Rose has also written hits for bands like Eli Young Band ("Crazy Girl") and Little Big Town ("Girl Crush").

Ballard, 69, was a driving force behind Alanis Morissette's 1995 classic Jagged Little Pill (he co-wrote and produced the album), and also co-wrote the Michael Jackson hit "Man in the Mirror."

"Thank you to all the great singers and musicians who brought the songs to life," he wrote on Instagram.

This year's inductees will be celebrated at the 52nd Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 15.

Past inductees into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame include Mariah Carey, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

