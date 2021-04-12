"He was always trying to help other people," Snoop Dogg said on an upcoming episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. "That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home"

Snoop Dogg Remembers Late Rapper and Actor DMX: 'His Soul Will Live on and His Music Will Live on'

Snoop Dogg is remembering his close friend DMX, days after the star's death.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday. The late "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" hitmaker "passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest," according to a statement released by the hospital, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit after he had been resuscitated and placed on life support.

While guesting on NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in an episode that airs on Friday, Snoop Dogg, 49, spoke highly of Simmons, 50.

"I'd like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God and he was always pushing the right thing," Snoop, né Calvin Broadus, Jr., told co-hosts Hoda Kotb, 56, and Jenna Bush Hager, 39.

Snoop Dogg Image zoom Snoop Dogg | Credit: Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Snoop went on, recalling that Simmons was very compassionate, "He was always trying to help other people. That leads me to believe that's why God chose this angel to come back home with him."

"He did his time out here," Snoop Dogg affirmed. "He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us."

The dynamic duo had previously joined forces in a friendly Verzuz battle this past July.

Snoop continued, "But if you listen to him talk and you listen to what he testified ... it's either that R&B or the gospel music that always pushed the message behind DMX."

DMX American Music Awards Image zoom DMX | Credit: Barry King/WireImage

DMX's prayer vigil Image zoom DMX's prayer vigil | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Snoop Dogg is among many stars — including Chance the Rapper, Ice Cube, Viola Davis, Eve, Justin Bieber and Jet Li — who honored the late Grammy Award nominee after his death.

Gabrielle Union, 48, who co-starred with DMX in the 2003 megahit film Cradle 2 the Grave, shared an emotional tribute to DMX on Friday.

Reflecting on their friendship, she wrote on Instagram, "I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures."