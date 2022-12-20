Snoop Dogg Recalls Getting Super High with Willie Nelson While Playing Dominoes in Amsterdam on 4/20

Snoop Dogg says he got the most stoned he's ever been with Willie Nelson.

On Monday, Snoop appeared on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and — in between football talk — Brady had a question for the rapper.

"Snoop, what was the most stoned you've ever been in your whole life?" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback asked, to which the rapper replied: "With Willie f------ Nelson."

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there," he told the hosts. "So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes."

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," Snoop continued. "He whooping my a--, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I'm like, 'This old m-----------'s outsmoking me.'"

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 51, said that he wanted to stop smoking but couldn't because he didn't "wanna show no signs of weakness!"

This isn't the first time Snoop has spoken about this memory. In 2018, he recalled the incident on The Howard Stern Show. "He beat my a-- while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint," the rapper told Stern. "I'm like, 'Willie, there's too much shit going on. I can't think and do all this at the same time.'"

Snoop's friendship with Nelson, 89, extends beyond their smoking sessions — the longtime buds have collaborated on songs like "My Medicine" and "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die."

In the Let's Go! episode, Brady, Snoop and Gray also talked about football. More specifically, they reflected the shocking way the Las Vegas Raiders beat the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After Brady analyzed the game and speculated about how head coach Bill Belichick — whom he worked with for 20 seasons while playing for the Patriots — likely responded to the final play, Gray said: "Now, Snoop, that was done with the reverence and respect of a man who he won six Super Bowls with. Now, give it to us real. What do you think Coach Belichick really was saying today?"

"Cussing them the f--- out right now," the rapper responded with a laugh. "'Do your job!'"