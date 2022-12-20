Snoop Dogg Recalls Getting Super High with Willie Nelson While Playing Dominoes in Amsterdam on 4/20

The rapper joked that he wouldn’t stop smoking with Nelson because he didn’t “wanna show no signs of weakness”

By
Published on December 20, 2022 04:15 PM
Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson
Photo: Linda Vartoogian/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg says he got the most stoned he's ever been with Willie Nelson.

On Monday, Snoop appeared on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray and — in between football talk — Brady had a question for the rapper.

"Snoop, what was the most stoned you've ever been in your whole life?" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback asked, to which the rapper replied: "With Willie f------ Nelson."

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there," he told the hosts. "So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes."

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," Snoop continued. "He whooping my a--, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I'm like, 'This old m-----------'s outsmoking me.'"

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 51, said that he wanted to stop smoking but couldn't because he didn't "wanna show no signs of weakness!"

This isn't the first time Snoop has spoken about this memory. In 2018, he recalled the incident on The Howard Stern Show. "He beat my a-- while smoking with me and passing a blunt, a bong, a joint," the rapper told Stern. "I'm like, 'Willie, there's too much shit going on. I can't think and do all this at the same time.'"

Snoop's friendship with Nelson, 89, extends beyond their smoking sessions — the longtime buds have collaborated on songs like "My Medicine" and "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the Let's Go! episode, Brady, Snoop and Gray also talked about football. More specifically, they reflected the shocking way the Las Vegas Raiders beat the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After Brady analyzed the game and speculated about how head coach Bill Belichick — whom he worked with for 20 seasons while playing for the Patriots — likely responded to the final play, Gray said: "Now, Snoop, that was done with the reverence and respect of a man who he won six Super Bowls with. Now, give it to us real. What do you think Coach Belichick really was saying today?"

"Cussing them the f--- out right now," the rapper responded with a laugh. "'Do your job!'"

Related Articles
Tom Brady
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP/Shutterstock (13672976ew) Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, in Las Vegas Patriots Raiders Football, Las Vegas, United States - 18 Dec 2022
Patriots' Baffling Final Second Meltdown Loss Dubbed Possible 'Dumbest Play in NFL History' – Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda Praises 'Absolute Unicorn' Tom Brady in New '80 For Brady' Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Teases His Plans for the Next NFL Season: 'I'm on Borrowed Time Anyway'
AFC Championship Football, Foxborough, USA - 21 Jan 2018
Tom Brady 'Impressed' with Bill Belichick and Patriots, Says He Watches Team 'Every Week'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Jokes He Needed '2 Shots of Tequila' Before He Hosted 'Saturday Night Live'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Compares the Football Season to 'Going Away on Deployment in the Military'
julian-edelman.jpg
Julian Edelman Jokingly Chides Tom Brady Over Buccaneers' Latest Signing: 'I Didn't Get a Call!'
Image
Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss
Tom Brady on the set of 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno Root for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' Trailer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Tom Brady Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return Despite the Buccaneers' Lackluster Season Thus Far
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022.
Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing NFL Season to Military Deployment: 'Two Very Different Things'
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Here's What They've Recently Said About Their Relationship