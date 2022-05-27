Snoop Dogg Recalls Final Conversation with Tupac After Fatal 1996 Shooting: 'We Loved Each Other'

“When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” Snoop Dogg recalled during a conversation with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast

Snoop Dogg is remembering his final moments spent with Tupac Shakur.

During an appearance on social media personality and professional boxer Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Snoop told a story about visiting Tupac after the late rapper was hospitalized for the 1996 Las Vegas shooting that caused his death at 25 years old.

At the time, both musicians were signed to Death Row Records, co-founded by Suge Knight, and had recently collaborated on Tupac's "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" single from his All Eyez on Me album. While speaking to Paul, the 50-year-old Doggystyle performer recalled learning of Tupac's hospitalization and quickly driving to the hospital.

"When we drive to Vegas to see Pac. We got to Suge house first, so we haven't even seen Pac," said Snoop. "We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] 'Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.'"

"We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in him," he continued. "When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted."

Snoop was then pulled aside by Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, for a private conversation. "She was like, 'My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him,'" he detailed. "'You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.'"

At the time of Tupac's hospitalization, he and Snoop weren't on the best terms due to personal drama, but the late rapper's mother urged him to put their differences aside and support his friend. "'My baby loves you,'" he recalled Afeni telling him.