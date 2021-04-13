Snoop Dogg Recounts Meeting DMX and Inspiring the Late Rapper's Song 'Get At Me Dog'

"Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody," Snoop Dogg said of DMX

Snoop Dogg is taking a trip down memory lane.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Monday, the 49-year-old musician reminisced about his friend DMX, who died last Friday at age 50.

Explaining to host Jimmy Fallon that he first met DMX at a concert back in the 1990s, Snoop said the pair then went to the studio after the event. "He brought up a story that was so, so, so deep and instrumental to our relationship," he recalled.

"He was like, 'When you first met me, I was, like, away from him. And he was saying, 'What's happening? What's up?' And I was like, 'Get at me, dog!' " Snoop continued. "And he was like, 'I took that and I made that into my song, "Get At Me Dog" cause the way you got at me,' and said that, I was like, 'That's slick.' "

"So that night inspired him to create that song ... which was one of his biggest hood records that he put out," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" crooner added.

On April 9, DMX — born Earl Simmons — died at White Plains Hospital in New York, his family confirmed to PEOPLE. The "Party Up (Up in Here)" rapper had been hospitalized in grave condition on April 2 after suffering a heart attack at his home, his attorney Murray Richman previously told NBC News.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote in a statement.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized," they added.

During his late-night appearance, Snoop also reflected on his July 2020 Verzuz battle with DMX.

Noting that the livestreamed music event "meant the world" to him, Snoop explained how it gave viewers "a chance to see two dogs that naturally loved each other, celebrate each other in the name of hip hop."

"You're seeing a lot of interaction between me and him engaging in our songs," the rapper said. "You're seeing a lot of conversations and a lot of love."

"We had God in the building with us that night," Snoop continued. "That makes me feel good about DMX's transition to know that he's off to a better place and he's finally got his angel wings."