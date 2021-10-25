Snoop Dogg Mourns the Death of His 'Angel' Mother with Heartfelt Tribute

The rapper’s mother, Beverly Tate, died on Sunday at the age of 70

Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his mother, Beverly Tate, who died at the age of 70.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old rapper's father, Vernell Varnado, confirmed the news, sharing a throwback photo of Tate on Instagram, writing: "Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Snoop also paid tribute to his late mother, sharing several photos of his own, including a touching snap of the two together. "Mama thank u for having me 🙏🏾🌹," and, "Til. We. Meet. Again🙏🏾🌹 #TWMA," the rapper captioned the post.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA," he wrote alongside another photo of Tate. Snoop then shared a video of himself sitting in a dark room listening to music, captioning the post with a broken heart emoji.

Big Krunch Instagram Credit: Big Krunch Instagram

"I'm so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family's way," Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Martha Stewart also added, "Poor mother! I am so sorry that you have suffered such a grievous loss snoop. May she Rest In Peace."

Tate's cause of death is not known at this time.

Snoop Dogg Instagram Credit: Snoop Dogg Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, the hip hop icon asked fans to pray for his mother on social media without disclosing details about her condition.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾💕💕💕😢 I need all my prayer warriors for momma right now please and thank you 🙏🏾🌹💝," he wrote May 7, alongside a photo of Tate looking radiant in a red outfit with a matching hat and lipstick.

"The queen wit her 3 boys. We love u mama 💝💘🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹," he said of another snap, posting a throwback photo of the matriarch and her three sons.

Snoop Dogg Credit: Snoop Dogg/Instagram

A few months later, Snoop thanked fans for their prayers and shared an update on his mother's health, posting a photo of from the hospital.

"Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," Snoop captioned the image, which shows the rapper gently touching his mother's forehead as his siblings looked down lovingly.

"God is good💕🙏🏾 thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time," he added.

Snoop Dogg Credit: Snoop Dogg/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The rapper has been open about his mother's influence on him throughout his life. Last February, Snoop said Tate convinced him to apologize to Gayle King after criticizing her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.