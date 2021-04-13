The iconic duo answered questions about Snoop Dogg's favorite thing to cook and what alcoholic drink best represents Martha Stewart

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Prove How Well They Know Each Other in Best Friendship Challenge

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are putting their friendship to the test.

On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the iconic duo proved whether or not they are truly BFFs by answering a series of random questions about each other in a game called "Best Friends Challenge."

Both appearing virtually from their homes, Snoop, 49, and Stewart, 79, each had a pad of paper and a pen to write down their answers about one another.

"What is Snoop's favorite thing to cook?" Fallon first asked the pair.

Stewart was first to reveal her response, answering with "fried chicken with corn flakes."

Snoop answered similarly, sharing that his favorite item to cook is "chicken wings."

"We'll take that! That's a match!" Fallon exclaimed.

For the second question, the pair was asked to come up with an alcoholic beverage that best represented Stewart.

Snoop boldly answered with "vodka," while the lifestyle mogul cleverly responded she would be a "Martha-rita."

"You forgot, Snoop!" Stewart said to the rapper, shaking her head.

"Blame is on the medicine I had before the show," Snoop teased.

The pair, who recently co-hosted the 2021 Puppy Bowl together, then answered what Snoop would be if he had to choose a different profession.

While Stewart said the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist would be a "basketball star or coach," Snoop answered with "pastor."

"Really Snoop?" Stewart asked, breaking into laughter. "I noticed he was changing Jimmy, but I didn't know he was going that far."

For the last question, Fallon asked the two to finish the sentence, "Martha has the world's greatest [blank]."