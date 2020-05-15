Snoop Dogg posted a video to his Instagram page listening to “Let It Go” in his car

Snoop Dogg Relaxes to 'Let It Go' — and Idina Menzel Responds with 'Drop It Like It's Hot'

The rapper, 48, posted a video to his Instagram page earlier this week listening to the popular tune — sung by Idina Menzel in Disney's Frozen — in his car.

"I had to come in my car and listen to this s—, man,” Snoop Dogg says in the video. "Let it go."

"We'll be outside soon," he adds later on, as the song continues to play in the background.

Menzel, also 48, took notice of Snoop Dogg's quarantine car listening and posted her own vehicle video in response — to the artist's 2004 hit "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Image zoom Idina Menzel, Snoop Dogg Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"We’re all gonna get out of this soon," the singer and actress says in her own video while singing along in her car. "And like you said Snoop, we can all just drop it like it's hot."

Later in the clip, Menzel revealed that she has misremembered the lyrics to the song, mistaking the word "hot" for "hard."

"Could have sworn it was drop it like it's hard," she captioned her post. "Learn something new every day."

Menzel and Snoop Dogg are helping their fans escape during the current pandemic, as both are taking part in a three-day virtual festival on the video chatting app, Houseparty, this weekend.

Snoop Dogg will be tuning in to the festival Sunday morning to show fans how to make his favorite breakfast, while Menzel will transform into her Frozen character, Elsa, later on that day and perform renditions of "Let It Go" and "Into the Unknown."

The festival, titled "In the House," will also feature a whole host of other famous artists, chefs, comedians and more, including Doja Cat, Katy Perry and Neil Patrick Harris. It begins Friday evening and runs through Sunday.