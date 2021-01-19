"I'm like a little kid just thinking about it," Snoop Dogg said of the sweet memory

Snoop Dogg Shares His Favorite Memory of Kobe Bryant: 'The Greatest Moment Ever'

Snoop Dogg is looking back with fondness on Kobe Bryant's character.

On Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the rapper was asked about his favorite memory with the late athlete. The Grammy-nominated star then recounted a time when Bryant "flew to come and see me and hang out with me for a day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I picked him up in my lowrider and brought him back to my studio and when he left, I gave him the lowrider," Snoop, 49, told host Andy Cohen. "It became a part of his car collection."

"I'm like a little kid just thinking about it," he continued. "That was the greatest moment ever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kobe Bryant (L); Snoop Dogg | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty; Arnold Turner/Getty

Image zoom Snoop Dogg

Snoop described Bryant as being "so hospitable to everybody" in the rapper's residential building during his visit with the "Gin and Juice" hitmaker.

"I'm talking about the people that take the trash out to the rappers ... everybody, they all left there saying, 'This is a great guy, and I'm happy I met him in real life.' "

Of the tattoo he debuted back in October following the Los Angeles Lakers' clinching of their 17th national title, Snoop told Cohen, 52, that he got it because he "wanted to do something that could represent the championship and Kobe Bryant."

"So combining the two with the trophy and his initials made perfect sense," he explained of the body art featuring the Lakers championship trophy and a "KB" for Byrant.

RELATED VIDEO: Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology for Criticizing Her Over Kobe Bryant Question

Snoop's interview about Bryant comes almost one year after Bryant died at age 41 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Last June, Snoop premiered a very special tribute to the late athlete during the 2020 ESPY Awards, rapping as video of the athlete (as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to Bryant) played.

"All grit no smile ... Let's do it mamba style," Snoop rapped as he took viewers through Bryant's career highlights, later adding, "Back-to-back-to-back champion. Gunnin' for the pantheon. The L.A. X-factor."