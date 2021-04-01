The rapper will lend his advice and perspective to the artists competing in the Knockout Round, beginning April 19

Snoop Dogg to Join Season 20 of The Voice as a Mega Mentor Ahead of the Knockout Round

The Voice has picked a mega-star to serve as this season's mega mentor.

Snoop Dogg will be joining season 20 of the hit NBC singing competition series as the mega mentor, who lends advice towards the contestants preparing for the Knockouts beginning April 19, the show announced Thursday (and no, this is not an April Fool's Day joke).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rapper, 49, will offer his perspective to help craft the contestant's performances for the fan-favorite round, which will involve the artists paired against a teammate and selecting their own song to perform solo while their competitor watches.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas will each choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts. In addition, the four artists that were saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. Each of the four artists will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Snoop in preparation, but the winner will ultimately be chosen by America.

Prior stars to take on the mega mentor job include Usher (season 19), James Taylor (season 18) and Taylor Swift (seasons 17 and 7).

the voice season 20 Image zoom Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend | Credit: Art Streiber/NBC

The Battles Round, which began on Monday, include four celebrity advisors for each team: Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, Brandy for Team Legend, Dan + Shay for Team Blake and Darren Criss for Team Nick.

Season 21 of The Voice, which is set to premiere in the fall, will feature returning judges Clarkson, Legend, Shelton, and newcomer Ariana Grande, who will replace Jonas, 28, in the turning red chairs.