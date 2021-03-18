Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 Form Hip-Hop Supergroup Mt. Westmore

Too Short revealed that the group has already recorded "in the neighborhood of 50 songs"

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 have joined forces to create a hip-hop supergroup named Mt. Westmore.

On Tuesday, Too Short joined DJ Vlad on VladTV where he revealed that the four rappers have already recorded "somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 songs" and will release their debut album next month.

Too Short also noted that additional "volumes" will be released in the future.

"It's not a thing that we dreamed up; it is a thing that's really real," the rapper said of the group. "This is serious s— and we did this because we wanted to do some business ventures together and we wanted to join forces to future tour together as well as release these projects..."

Too Short, 54, went on to explain that he and his fellow group members E-40, 53, Ice Cube, 51, and Snoop, 49, are "at the age where it is a good time to do a thing like this and extend your career a bit in a different way."

"The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would have had," he added.

The rapper also revealed during an interview with HipHopDX in February that Dr. Dre will be featured on the group's new album.

According to NME, Too Short first shared details of the supergroup during an appearance on the podcast Serch Says.

"During the quarantine I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40 going, 'Man I feel like we should do an album like me you E40, Cube, Too Short and Snoop Dogg.' " Too Short recalled.