Can't Sip This! Snoop Dogg Sets New World Record for Largest Glass of Gin and Juice

Snoop Dogg not only raps about gin and juice, but he is now the official record holder for bartending it too.

The rapper, 46, concocted the largest glass of gin and juice on Saturday at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California. Though it wasn’t Seagram’s gin like his 1994 hit details, the final five-foot-tall beverage was made up of 180 bottles of Hendricks gin and 38 jugs of orange juice donated by Whole Foods, as reported by The Mercury News.

And sipping on the drink, as his song advises, would’ve been near to impossible as the drink was 132 gallons total.

Snoop, along with rapper Warren G and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio, concocted the signature cocktail live on stage before an official Guinness World Record representative presented the group with a plaque to commemorate the event.

The cocktail contained 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 3.78 litre jugs of orange juice, topped with a giant drinking straw, pink parasol and a garnish of pineapple and melon on a sword. — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) May 28, 2018

“The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018,” the plaque read, as seen on Snoop’s Instagram.

Snoop, who also performed during day 2 of the festival, first released “Gin & Juice” in 1994 off of his debut album Doggystyle.