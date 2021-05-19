Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Talks Mental Health After Suicide Attempt: 'Appreciate Your Life'

Cori Broadus, 21, said that her boyfriend and family have helped her realize that "life is much more than materialistic things"

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is opening up about her journey with mental wellness.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Broadus revealed in an Instagram caption that in the "last few weeks" her mental health "has not been so great," adding that "at one point I tried to end my life." She went on to share that her boyfriend Wayne and her family "really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize life is much more than materialistic things."

"You gotta just keep pushing through the bulls---," she added.

Broadus — who is the daughter of the rapper, 49, and wife Shanté Broadus — further shared insight into her struggles in a candid Instagram video on Sunday, telling her followers about the "frustrating" situation of comparing herself to others and feeling as if her difficulties weren't valid.

"Just because my dad is who he is doesn't mean I don't get sad, that doesn't mean that I don't want things or that I don't feel a way. I don't know how to explain it," she said.

Broadus recalled her childhood, including being diagnosed with lupus at a young age, and said, "I've always been sad. I've always been depressed. I feel like I've been through a lot."

"I've been sick, I am sick. It's a lot. Body hurting, you're just in pain, and you're so young you're like, 'What is happening to me? What is going on?' " she said. "And then you look at your brothers and your other family members like 'Why me?' Not saying I wish they had it, but why me? Why am I going through this? Why did God choose me?"

She detailed past bullying in school and online, saying that "at 13, I was ready to die. ... I hated everything about me." Now, Broadus said she has to stop comparing herself to other people on social media and instead be "content" with what she is "blessed" with already in her life.

Broadus then explained what led to her recent low point, saying that an accident her boyfriend was involved in with her car "triggered" her, and she needed to "get away" and got herself a hotel room on her own.

"The plan originally wasn't to kill myself, it was just to get away and not talk to anybody. I just couldn't," she said. "I can't handle stress. When stuff gets too hard for me, my mind instantly goes 'kill yourself' or 'end it.' ... This is the way my mind is thinking."

Broadus got emotional recalling the suicide attempt, saying in the video, "Sometimes I just feel like I don't have a purpose here. I deal with so much health stuff, and I feel like people don't really feel me, like I'm being dramatic. I've been through so much s---."

She was on the phone with her aunt during the incident, waking up to find paramedics around her, she remembered. Broadus was eventually hospitalized.

Now, after learning to talk through and address her negative thought patterns, Broadus said she is working on "handling life, being an adult [and] not just trying to give up so easily." Taking a break from social media also improved her mental health, she said.

"Your mind is very powerful, it really is. So just appreciate your life because we only get one," said Broadus. "When things get hard, just pray. Taking your life is not worth it. It's not okay. ... Let's get our mental right. Let's do what we gotta do together."