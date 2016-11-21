Snoop Dogg Voices His Confusion over Kanye West's Latest Onstage Rant

Even Snoop Dogg is perplexed by Kanye West.

The rapper, 39, unleashed a rant on his shocked audience in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, sounding off on everything from his feelings about Taylor Swift (“She’s great”) to Beyoncé (“I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me”) and Jay Z (“I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head”) to his support of Donald Trump.

Following along was Snoop Dogg, 45, who shared his thoughts with his fans via a series of Instagram videos.

“This n—- is crazy. I can’t believe he’s still talking!” says a bewildered Snoop in one video as he listens to West rant about Beyoncé.

In another video, Snoop says West “picked the wrong night to vent like that. Them Sacramento n—– ain’t feeling that s—. He should’ve had a bunch of weird mother f—ers like you in there when you were talking that weird ass s—,” he added.

Snoop then mused about what could be causing West to go on a tirade. “I smoke weed. Weed doesn’t make you do that. What the f— is he on?” he concluded.

Angela Weiss/Getty; Rindoff/Dufour/Getty

The drama appears to be far from over for West, who canceled his L.A. concert just hours before it was set to begin on Sunday and announced the cancellation of the rest of his Saint Pablo tour Monday morning.

“He’s just exhausted. He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and the Adidas line,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s a notorious workaholic, so balancing both that work – which is extremely important to him – and the rigors of the tour every night, it really wore him out.”