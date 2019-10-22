Snoop Dogg Celebrates 48th Birthday with 48-Joint Bouquet

Snoop Dogg may have just gotten his favorite birthday gift ever.

The rapper, who turned 48 on Sunday, celebrated his big day with a customized bouquet of flowers filled with 48 joints, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reported that the bouquet for Snoop (né Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) was created by cannabis floral designer and artist Leslie K Monroy. The designer told TMZ that the employees from the rapper’s weed company, Merry Jane, were behind the generous gift.

Half of the joints in the bouquet are reportedly filled with Indica and the other half with Sativa, TMZ noted. In addition, there are four small weed clones and eight tall clones.

Snoop’s birthday comes less than a month after his grandson, Kai Love, died just 10 days after birth.

The rapper’s son, Corde Broadus, announced the tragic news on Sept. 27. Two days later, he shared a powerful message about how his baby boy will continue to be a force of love in his life.

“Thank you for all the condolences,” Snoop’s son wrote on Instagram as he noted that amid the mourning, “I think we missed the biggest lesson.”

“My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work,” Corde, 25, shared. “He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Alongside his uplifting message, Corde included a slideshow of images from his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love’s first birthday party. The celebratory photos were taken in early September while his partner, Soraya, was still pregnant with their son.

Snoop became a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend, Jessica Kyzer, gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.

The grandfather posted a video on Instagram of Corde holding Zion after his birth, writing, “Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !! Jah bless.”