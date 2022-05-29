Snoop Dogg Cancels Upcoming Non-U.S. Shows 'Due To Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts'

"He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show," read a statement on the rapper's social media accounts on Sunday

Snoop Dogg is calling off his upcoming shows outside of the United States.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts on Sunday, the "Ain't No Fun" rapper announced the cancellation of the non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022 with "regrets."

His statement also explained that the decision to cancel the international performances was "due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects."

"He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show," the statement for Snoop, 50, continued. "He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future."

The message also noted that all tickets will be refunded at "the original point of purchase."

"Snoop is still committed to his remaining U.S. tour dates for the rest of 2022," the statement concluded. "Thank you for your support and be safe out there ya'll."

The BODR rapper captioned the post: "FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG."

He was originally scheduled to perform concerts across Europe from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19 prior to the announcement.

Last month, during an interview with The Buzz, Snoop said he is working on a collaboration with BTS, sharing he has already recorded vocals for the forthcoming track.