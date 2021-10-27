Snoop Dogg Says He 'Apologized' to Eminem, Ending Their Previous Feud: 'We Brothers'

The two rappers are set to perform at next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

Snoop Dogg and Eminem dropped their drama like it was hot.

Chatting on radio show The Breakfast Club, the "Gin N Juice" rapper revealed that the drama between him and Slim Shady had ended — thanks to an apology from Snoop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him," Snoop said, referring to when he said last year that he didn't think Eminem, 49, was a top 10 rapper of all time.

"We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other," the 50-year-old explained.

Snoop Dogg, Eminem Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

Snoop — who is set to join Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show — admitted to Eminem that he was wrong for making such a comment.

"I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes," he said. "I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

During the conversation, Snoop spoke about what fans can expect at the halftime show.

"Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon," he said. "But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is."

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

He added, "He really wanted to get people what they want. This is an L.A. moment." Snoop teased that he'd hope to hear some Death Row records during the show. He also shouted out JAY-Z for making the performance happen.

Pepsi and the NFL announced the star-studded lineup for next year's awards show last month.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," said Dr. Dre in a press release. "I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."