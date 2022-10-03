Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre-Produced 'Missionary' Album Coming for 'Doggystyle' 30th Anniversary

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have a new project in the works, and it seems like they took inspiration from a previous collaboration for its title.

Three decades after creating Snoop's debut studio album Doggystyle together, the "Sensual Seduction" rapper revealed in a new interview on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast that he's linked up with Dre once again to craft another body of work.

"You're the first one to hear this. Me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months and it will be done in November," Snoop, 50, told the host. "It's produced by Dr. Dre. It's our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle, and the name of the album is Missionary."

Smith, 54, then asked about the title's meaning, to which Snoop responded, "The first album is Doggystyle." It seems as though they're running down a list of sexual positions for influence.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Kevin Winter/Getty

The collaboration is especially notable as Dre, 57, was instrumental in Snoop's rise to fame. They first collaborated on the title track for the 1992 film Deep Cover, a song that was released via Death Row Records, co-founded by Dre, and put Snoop on the map.

After heavily featuring Snoop on his 1992 The Chronic album, Dre also produced Doggystyle. Then, Snoop lent his rap skills to several songs on Dre's 1999 album 2001, and the following year, he featured on "Bitch Please II" — produced by Dre — from Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP.

Both rappers shared the stage earlier this year alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

In August, Snoop, Dre and Eminem, 49, posed together in a recording studio for a snap shared to Eminem's social media pages alongside the caption, "just a few bros.. hangin out."

Posing in front of a wooden wall and studio equipment, the photo saw Dre grinning ear-to-ear in an all-black outfit next to a deadpan-appearing Eminem sporting a gray hoodie, black baseball cap, graphic tee and black jeans. Snoop stood to the right, donning a green jacket, patterned t-shirt and matching bucket hat, black-and-blue pants and a gold necklace with a smile on his face.

The photo arrived days after Snoop spoke to Entertainment Tonight about reuniting with Dre to work on a forthcoming project. "We're cooking up a little something," he told the outlet on the red carpet for his new film, Day Shift. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again."

Snoop continued, "It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."