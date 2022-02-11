Snoop Dogg Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

A woman is suing Snoop Dogg and his longtime friend hip hop personality Bishop Don Juan for sexual assault and battery

Snoop Dogg is being sued for sexual assault and battery by a woman who alleges the rapper assaulted her in 2013.

The woman who has filed the lawsuit is identified as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, and is also suing Snoop's long-term friend and hip hop personality Bishop Don Juan (born Donald Campbell).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Representatives for Snoop, who is set to perform at the Super Bowl's halftime show Sunday, and Don Juan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the complaint filed in California on Thursday, Doe – who is described as a professional dancer, host, model, actress, and spokesmodel – alleges that she worked for Snoop (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Don Juan as a stage dancer for their concerts in exchange for gifts.

In Late May of 2013, Doe alleges she and a friend went to one of the rapper's performances at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California. They went to the VIP area during the event, and "ran into" Don Juan, according to the complaint.

Don Juan allegedly invited Doe and her friend to Snoop's studio, where Doe's friend stayed until "around midnight", per the complaint. The woman then claims Don Juan told her, "I can take you home or I can take you back to my place with me" and she asked to be taken home, the complaint alleges.

She fell asleep in the car and when she woke up, they pulled in at Don Juan's home instead, where an "exhausted" Doe went back to sleep, according to the filing.

Doe then alleges she woke to him forcing her to perform oral sex before he rolled over and left her alone, per the lawsuit.

She claims Don Juan later woke her to go to a recording studio where Snoop was taping the television series Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network.

Doe alleges in the lawsuit that at the studio she felt ill and went to the bathroom, where she claims Snoop entered after her where the married father of four forced her to perform oral sex on him, which she did as she says she feared for her life.

The woman says in the complaint that Don Juan later saw Doe and instructed her to take a photo with the rapper, and she did before Don Juan escorted her out of the studio.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of Military Titles and Patronages amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges Snoop's "actions were sexually predatorial," stating that Doe "found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased [Snoop]. [She] felt pressured ... due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again."

Doe has "suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments," as a result of Snoop and Don Juan's alleged actions, the complaint states, adding that Doe has lost income, bonuses, compensation, and other employment benefits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Doe was granted a Right to Sue in December, she and the defendants decided to settle the issue in a private mediation on Tuesday (Feb. 8) and Wednesday (Feb. 9).

"The mediation was unsuccessful," the lawsuit notes before referencing a post Snoop shared on his Instagram shortly after the meeting. He's accused of suggesting Doe a "Gold digger", and included a police officer, money bag, and judge Emoji in his message.

Doe is suing Snoop for alleged violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault. She demanded a jury trial in court documents.

Doe's lawyer, Matt E.O. Finkleburg, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Finkelburg said in a statement, per NBC News, that Doe "refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer."

"Our client's hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever," Finkelberg added.

The allegations come ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl performance by the rapper. The NFL did not immediately respond when asked for comment by PEOPLE.