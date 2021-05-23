"I'm going to go out there and just murder it," Lil Nas X previously told PEOPLE ahead of his SNL debut on the season 46 finale

Lil Nas X had a memorable moment on Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, gave fans the first live performances of "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and his latest single "Sun Goes Down" during his debut this weekend. "Performing Montero & Sun Goes Down on SNL for the first time tonight!" he wrote on Twitter hours before the season 46 finale alongside first-time host Anya Taylor-Joy.

For his first song, the star recreated the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video, complete with a stripper pole and similar artistic vision. But while dancing the choreography, he noticeably ripped his pants and covered the torn area with his hand mid-performance. "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he tweeted right after. "OMFG NO."

"I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo," he joked.

Lil Nas X recently spoke to PEOPLE before going on vocal rest ahead of the SNL gig. "I'm going to go out there and just murder it," he said.

On Friday, Lil Nas X dropped the single and video for "Sun Goes Down," offering a melancholy tune about the sadness of being a closeted adolescent. "I'd say it's definitely my most vulnerable song," he said.

"I definitely tell about some of my upbringing and it's also just a really great song," the "Old Town Road" artist explained. "And the video goes back to my past, to 2017 Lil Nas X in his prime. Like he was at prom, working at Taco Bell, and what he did in his room, praying his sexuality away. Like all these things that I experienced that I wanted to share with my fans."

The video came after "Montero" spent its fifth week at the top of the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 by a male soloist. Although the biblically-inspired video has received plenty of backlash, many have praised the video for its spot-on visual metaphor for the coming out experience.