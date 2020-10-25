"I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life," Adele joked

SNL : Adele Sings 'Hello' and 'Someone Like You' During Bachelor Parody as She Competes for Love

Adele stole the spotlight on The Bachelor!

The singer, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend, starred in a parody of the ABC dating competition series and tried to win the heart of bachelor Ben K., played by Beck Bennett.

"Hi I'm Adele Adkins, I'm 32. You may know me as the singer Adele. I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life. First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21. And then even more famously at 25," she said, referencing her albums. "But I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It's only night one but I could already tell he's the love of my life."

During the first impression rose portion of the night, Adele got upset after she lost to fellow contestant Hannah C., portrayed by Heidi Gardner, and started belting out the lyrics to her 2011 single "Someone Like You."

"I heard that you're settled down/ That you found a girl and you're married now/ I heard that your dreams came true," she sang before Bennett's Ben K had to remind her that he's not marrying Hannah C. and it's just the first night of the dating competition.

"Yes girl, there's like 40 episodes left so pace yourself emotionally because we've been here 10 minutes and you've already sung that a few times," Gardner's Hannah C said.

Then, during her one-on-one time with Ben K., Adele was a bit at a loss for words and chose the lyrics of her 2015 song "When We Were Young" instead. "You still look like a movie/ You still sound like a song/ My God, this reminds me/ Of when we were young," she sang as Bennett's Ben K quipped: "We just met today."

Meanwhile, the other ladies were getting annoyed by Adele's singing. "I absolutely love being on The Bachelor but it has been sort of hard to get alone time with Ben with so many other girls in the house, including Adele. Especially Adele. The problem is Adele," Chloe Fineman's Hannah B. said before her alone time with the bachelor was interrupted by Adele, who performed her 2015 hit "Hello."

"It's not been years since you've known Ben! You've been singing to him all night," Fineman's Hannah B. yelled.

"Night 1 has been a smash but I get the feeling I might be coming on a bit strong. I think Ben K. likes that laidback American vibe so the rest of the night I've decided to play it chill and cool," Adele later said in her confessional interview.

That is until one of the women asked Adele if she could "steal him for a sec." After smashing her wine glass, the star furiously transitioned into a performance of 2011's "Rolling in the Deep."

"There's a fire starting in my heart/ Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark/ Finally I can see you crystal clear/ Go 'head and sell me out and I'll lay your ship bare," she sang.

The fourth song was the last straw for the group as Adele was kicked out of the mansion. "I will go quietly, there will be no more drama from me," she said before she returned with an encore performance of "Someone Like You."

"I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited/ But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it I had hoped you'd see my face/ And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over," she appropriately sang.