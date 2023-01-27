Smokey Robinson to Release First New Album in 9 Years, Titled 'GASMS'

GASMS, the star's first new record since 2014, will be released in April

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 27, 2023 09:00 AM
SMOKEY ROBINSON RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM TITLED GASMS
Smokey Robinson. Photo: Derek Blanks

Smokey Robinson is back with new music!

The Motown legend, 82, will return on April 28 with GASMS, his first solo studio album in nearly 10 years.

The new album will feature nine new songs written and produced by Robinson, including the first single "If We Don't Have Each Other."

"I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it's different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I've ever done before," the star said in a statement. "It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too."

GASMS marks the "Tears of a Clown" singer's first new record since 2014, when he teamed up with stars like Elton John and Mary J. Blige to reimagine some of his most classic hits on Smokey & Friends.

SMOKEY ROBINSON RETURNS WITH NEW STUDIO ALBUM TITLED GASMS
Smokey Robinson. Courtesy TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide

Robinson will soon be honored alongside longtime friend Berry Gordy as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year. When he and Gordy, 93, are honored on Feb. 3, it will mark the first time the prize is ever awarded to two individuals.

"I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services," he said in a statement. "I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together."

The former Miracles frontman is credited on more than 4,000 songs, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Related Articles
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Bad Bunny, Mary J Blige and Brandi Carlille to Perform at 65th annual Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile to Take the 2023 Grammy Awards Stage
Mary J. Blige Cover Rollout
Diddy Shares How 'My Best Friend' Mary J. Blige Changed Music Forever
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
Pat Benatar
Revisit Pat Benatar's Biggest Hits as She Celebrates Her 70th Birthday
Smokey Robinson Life in Pics
Smokey Robinson's Life in Photos
Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Elton John and Dionne Warwick pose backstage the amfAR New York Gala to kick off Fall 2011 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 9, 2011 in New York City.
Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'
lionel richie, smokey robinson
Smokey Robinson Jokes About How Often People Confuse Him for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers' During New Year's Eve Special: 'New Year, New Miley'
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York Rock Hall, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Janet Jackson Shares Dates for 2023 'Together Again' Tour: 'I've Missed You So Much'
Stephanie Mills as Dorothy sings in the Broadway play "The Wiz (Musical)" circa 1975.
'The Wiz' to Return to Broadway 'Entirely Reimagined' in All-New Production
an Gaye attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dead at 66
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah to Host 2023 Grammy Awards for Third Year in a Row: 'It Is Thrilling'
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos