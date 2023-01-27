Smokey Robinson to Release First New Album in 9 Years, Titled 'GASMS'

Smokey Robinson is back with new music!

The Motown legend, 82, will return on April 28 with GASMS, his first solo studio album in nearly 10 years.

The new album will feature nine new songs written and produced by Robinson, including the first single "If We Don't Have Each Other."

"I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it's different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I've ever done before," the star said in a statement. "It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too."

GASMS marks the "Tears of a Clown" singer's first new record since 2014, when he teamed up with stars like Elton John and Mary J. Blige to reimagine some of his most classic hits on Smokey & Friends.

Smokey Robinson. Courtesy TLR Music Group/ADA Worldwide

Robinson will soon be honored alongside longtime friend Berry Gordy as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year. When he and Gordy, 93, are honored on Feb. 3, it will mark the first time the prize is ever awarded to two individuals.

"I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services," he said in a statement. "I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together."

The former Miracles frontman is credited on more than 4,000 songs, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.